UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarus Riot Police Deploy Special Equipment Near Presidential Residence Ahead Of Rallies

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 07:10 PM

Belarus Riot Police Deploy Special Equipment Near Presidential Residence Ahead of Rallies

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2021) Belarusian law enforcement authorities have deployed additional forces and riot control equipment to the residence of President Alexander Lukashenko in downtown Minsk on Thursday ahead of scheduled opposition rallies across the country, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene.

Traffic in the area of the residence is not blocked.

The area around the State Flag Square near the presidential palace is cordoned off by armed security forces.

Belarus has been gripped with mass demonstrations after the opposition contested the results of the August 9 presidential election, won by incumbent Lukashenko. The opposition claims electoral fraud, saying that Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, an opposition candidate, was the real winner.

Related Topics

Election Minsk August From Opposition

Recent Stories

E-Rozgaar to work with Japan International Coopera ..

34 minutes ago

38 minutes ago

Arab Parliament Speaker offers condolences on deat ..

45 minutes ago

Ehsaas program opens 11 more Panagahs in the count ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan, Hungry launch trade and economic window

1 hour ago

Second round of the &#039;Mother of the Nation&#03 ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.