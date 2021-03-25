Belarus Riot Police Deploy Special Equipment Near Presidential Residence Ahead of Rallies

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2021) Belarusian law enforcement authorities have deployed additional forces and riot control equipment to the residence of President Alexander Lukashenko in downtown Minsk on Thursday ahead of scheduled opposition rallies across the country, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene.

Traffic in the area of the residence is not blocked.

The area around the State Flag Square near the presidential palace is cordoned off by armed security forces.

Belarus has been gripped with mass demonstrations after the opposition contested the results of the August 9 presidential election, won by incumbent Lukashenko. The opposition claims electoral fraud, saying that Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, an opposition candidate, was the real winner.