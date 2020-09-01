UrduPoint.com
Belarus, Russia Agree Gradual Resumption Of Travel - Transport Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 05:30 PM

Belarus, Russia Agree Gradual Resumption of Travel - Transport Ministry

Belarus and Russia have agreed to develop a stage-by-stage travel resumption program, the press service of the Belarusian Transport Ministry said Tuesday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2020) Belarus and Russia have agreed to develop a stage-by-stage travel resumption program, the press service of the Belarusian Transport Ministry said Tuesday.

The travel was suspended as part of the coronavirus restrictions.

On Monday, the epidemiological watchdogs of the two countries and the head of the air travel department at the Belarusian Transport Ministry conferred in Moscow and "developed further stages of the resumption of air travel between the countries."

The two countries signed an agreement to develop a plan on stages of the travel resumption.

