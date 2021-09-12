Belarus, Russia Agree List of Arms to Be Delivered to Minsk Through 2025 - Lukashenko

OBUZ-LESNOVSKY TRAINING GROUND (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2021) LESNOVSKY TRAINING GROUND, Belarus, September 12 (Sputnik) - Minsk and Moscow have agreed on a list of arms worth over $1 billion that will be delivered to Belarus through 2025, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Sunday.

"I am very grateful to the Russian leadership, military and the Russian defense industry for agreeing on a whole list of weapons that will be here by 2025. It is, indeed, about a dozen planes ... some of them have already arrived. These are several dozen helicopters, TOR-M2," Lukashenko told reporters.

"I will not name the total amount, although this is not a big secret, it is more than $1billion," he added.