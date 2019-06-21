UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarus, Russia Agree On Most Union State Integration Issues - Prime Minister

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 11:03 PM

Belarus, Russia Agree on Most Union State Integration Issues - Prime Minister

Moscow and Minsk have reached a consensus on the majority of issues being discussed within the working group for Russia-Belarus integration, which was created under the Union State treaty, Belarusian Prime Minister Sergei Roumas said on Friday at a meeting with his Russian counterpart

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2019) Moscow and Minsk have reached a consensus on the majority of issues being discussed within the working group for Russia-Belarus integration, which was created under the Union State treaty, Belarusian Prime Minister Sergei Roumas said on Friday at a meeting with his Russian counterpart.

A Russian delegation, headed by Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, is currently in Minsk for the opening ceremony of the 2nd European Games.

"Our colleagues ... have had a number of productive meetings. ... On Saturday [June 15], the two teams of our negotiators spent an entire day discussing issues. The majority of issues were agreed upon by both sides, while others remain to be discussed today," Roumas said.

On December 8, 1999, Russia and Belarus signed the Treaty on the Creation of a Union State of Russia and Belarus. In December 2018, the two nations agreed to establish a bilateral working group that would speed up efforts to implement existing agreements under the treaty.

On June 8 of this year, Belarusian Economic Minister Dmitry Krutoy, Belarus' co-chair of the working group, said that Moscow and Minsk agreed on financial, industrial and social aspects of integration, while their stances on the energy and banking sectors still differed. Last week, Economic Development Minister Maxim Oreshkin, Russia's co-chair, said the two nation's positions were now 90 percent synchronized.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Moscow Russia Minsk Belarus June December 2018

Recent Stories

Govt urged to evolve joint strategy for Kashmir ca ..

3 minutes ago

Govt presents comprehensive, balanced budget says ..

3 minutes ago

Russia's Medvedev Warns Georgia of 'Political Clow ..

3 minutes ago

Sanitary workers to go on broom down strike in Raw ..

1 hour ago

Migrant Arrivals to Europe by Sea Fall 35%; Deaths ..

3 minutes ago

Trump Discusses Iran in Friday Call With Saudi Cro ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.