Belarus, Russia Agree on Most Union State Integration Issues - Prime Minister

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2019) Moscow and Minsk have reached a consensus on the majority of issues being discussed within the working group for Russia-Belarus integration, which was created under the Union State treaty, Belarusian Prime Minister Sergei Roumas said on Friday at a meeting with his Russian counterpart.

A Russian delegation, headed by Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, is currently in Minsk for the opening ceremony of the 2nd European Games.

"Our colleagues ... have had a number of productive meetings. ... On Saturday [June 15], the two teams of our negotiators spent an entire day discussing issues. The majority of issues were agreed upon by both sides, while others remain to be discussed today," Roumas said.

On December 8, 1999, Russia and Belarus signed the Treaty on the Creation of a Union State of Russia and Belarus. In December 2018, the two nations agreed to establish a bilateral working group that would speed up efforts to implement existing agreements under the treaty.

On June 8 of this year, Belarusian Economic Minister Dmitry Krutoy, Belarus' co-chair of the working group, said that Moscow and Minsk agreed on financial, industrial and social aspects of integration, while their stances on the energy and banking sectors still differed. Last week, Economic Development Minister Maxim Oreshkin, Russia's co-chair, said the two nation's positions were now 90 percent synchronized.