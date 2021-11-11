Belarus, Russia Checking Union State Air Defence Forces With Tu-160 Aircraft - Minsk

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2021) Belarus and Russia are checking air defense forces of the Union State in the Belarusian airspace with two Tu-160 aircraft, the Belarusian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"Belarus and Russia are checking the air defense forces of the Union State on duty in the Belarusian airspace with the involvement of two Tu-160s.

Flights of the strategic aviation of the Aerospace Forces of Russia in the airspace of Belarus will be carried out on a regular basis," the ministry said in a statement.