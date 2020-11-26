Belarus, Russia Continue Lifting Border Restrictions - Foreign Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2020) Belarus hopes that all forms of transport links with union partner Russia will be restored in the near future as both countries gradually lift restrictions hampering movement of goods and people amid coronavirus pandemic, top Belarusian diplomat Vladimir Makei said on Thursday at joint press conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Russia and Belarus have a visa-free regime with citizens and goods largely able to traverse the border in either direction unimpeded. Like much of the EU, the COVID-19 pandemic forced the shuttering of the open border for the first time in the 21st century.

"We have already managed to agree on certain relaxations for some categories of citizens and on activation of air traffic between the two countries. I hope that the coordinated work on further normalization of all types of transport communication with unconditional observance of preventive measures will yield its results in the near future," Makei said.

During his working visit to Belarus, Lavrov met on Thursday with President Alexander Lukashenko and chaired a meeting of the foreign ministries board.