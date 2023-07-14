Belarus-Russia Cooperation Hindered by Political Environment - Lukashenko

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2023) Europe's current political environment creates obstacles for the peoples of Belarus and France in their efforts to cooperate, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Friday in a letter with Bastille Day greetings to the people of France.

"Unfortunately, today's sincere willingness of people from Belarus and France to cooperate, study each other's history and culture is facing artificial obstacles and bans that are dictated by Europe's political environment," Lukashenko wrote.

The peoples of Belarus and France are tied by years of "common past, similar values and national traits," as well as business and people-to-people relations, the president added.