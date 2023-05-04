UrduPoint.com

Belarus, Russia Develop Measures To Ensure Security Of Union State's Borders - Committee

Faizan Hashmi Published May 04, 2023 | 08:05 PM

Belarus, Russia Develop Measures to Ensure Security of Union State's Borders - Committee

The border departments of Belarus and Russia have developed measures to ensure the protection of the border of the Union State to address existing challenges, the Belarusian State Border Committee said on Thursday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2023) The border departments of Belarus and Russia have developed measures to ensure the protection of the border of the Union State to address existing challenges, the Belarusian State Border Committee said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, a meeting of the board of Union State's Border Committee was held in Minsk. The meeting was attended by the heads of the border agencies of Belarus and Russia, Anatoly Lappo and Vladimir Kulishov, respectively, and State Secretary of the Union State Dmitry Mezentsev.

"During the meeting, issues regarding the situation developing on the external border of the Union State were considered, and a set of measures was developed to adjust the construction of border security, taking into account existing challenges and threats to border security," the committee said in a statement.

The parties also noted the need to further improve the border policy and enhance the capabilities to ensure the border security of the Union State, the statement added.

Related Topics

Russia Minsk Vladimir Putin Belarus Border

Recent Stories

CM Sindh decides to focus on restructuring of dama ..

CM Sindh decides to focus on restructuring of damaged infrastructure, transport ..

5 seconds ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid Solar Park enhances UAE&#039;s ..

Mohammed bin Rashid Solar Park enhances UAE&#039;s stature as renewable energy p ..

12 minutes ago
 European Economy Still at Risk of Recession, Polit ..

European Economy Still at Risk of Recession, Politicians Need to Be Agile - EU O ..

1 minute ago
 Sharjah Ruler approves &#039;Jawaher Boston Medica ..

Sharjah Ruler approves &#039;Jawaher Boston Medical District&#039; project

42 minutes ago
 US Unlikely to Prevent Russia, China From Getting ..

US Unlikely to Prevent Russia, China From Getting Closer in Coming Years - Haine ..

1 minute ago
 German Police Open Probe Into Leaked Details of Ze ..

German Police Open Probe Into Leaked Details of Zelenskyy's Visit

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.