The border departments of Belarus and Russia have developed measures to ensure the protection of the border of the Union State to address existing challenges, the Belarusian State Border Committee said on Thursday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2023) The border departments of Belarus and Russia have developed measures to ensure the protection of the border of the Union State to address existing challenges, the Belarusian State Border Committee said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, a meeting of the board of Union State's Border Committee was held in Minsk. The meeting was attended by the heads of the border agencies of Belarus and Russia, Anatoly Lappo and Vladimir Kulishov, respectively, and State Secretary of the Union State Dmitry Mezentsev.

"During the meeting, issues regarding the situation developing on the external border of the Union State were considered, and a set of measures was developed to adjust the construction of border security, taking into account existing challenges and threats to border security," the committee said in a statement.

The parties also noted the need to further improve the border policy and enhance the capabilities to ensure the border security of the Union State, the statement added.