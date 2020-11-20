Belarus, Russia Discover US Intelligence Service Centers in Kiev, Warsaw - Lukashenko

Belarusian and Russian intelligent services discovered US special service centers in Kiev and near Warsaw, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said Friday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) Belarusian and Russian intelligent services discovered US special service centers in Kiev and near Warsaw, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said Friday.

"The United States, they set up a center near Warsaw, and now one in Kiev.

It is not just me saying this, it's Russians, too. Our intelligence service and the Russian one have worked together, have seen these centers. There is not a single Pole there. Just the land [is theirs]. It's only Americans there �smart, talented, capable people," Lukashenko said.