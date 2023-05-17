Belarus, Russia Ensuring Economic Sovereignty - Belarusian Foreign Minister Sergei Aleinik

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2023) Belarus and Russia have managed to ensure their economic sovereignty amid Western sanctions, Belarusian Foreign Minister Sergei Aleinik said on Wednesday.

"This past year has shown that we are truly resilient, we are able to ensure our economic and technological sovereignty, and we are able to ensure the self-sufficiency of our economies in the long term," he said at a joint press conference after his meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Aleinik arrived in Moscow on May 15 for an official visit.

It is his first visit to Moscow since he assumed office as his country's top diplomat in December.

Western countries have imposed sanctions on Russia and Belarus in response to the military operation Russia launched in Ukraine at the beginning of 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the Russian economy has largely overcome the sanctions effect, with Russia's GDP contracting by 2.1% in 2022, according to the latest estimates.

The IMF expects Russia to return to growth this year, with GDP increasing 0.3%, followed by 2.1% growth in 2024.