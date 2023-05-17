UrduPoint.com

Belarus, Russia Ensuring Economic Sovereignty - Belarusian Foreign Minister Sergei Aleinik

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 17, 2023 | 09:45 PM

Belarus, Russia Ensuring Economic Sovereignty - Belarusian Foreign Minister Sergei Aleinik

Belarus and Russia have managed to ensure their economic sovereignty amid Western sanctions, Belarusian Foreign Minister Sergei Aleinik said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2023) Belarus and Russia have managed to ensure their economic sovereignty amid Western sanctions, Belarusian Foreign Minister Sergei Aleinik said on Wednesday.

"This past year has shown that we are truly resilient, we are able to ensure our economic and technological sovereignty, and we are able to ensure the self-sufficiency of our economies in the long term," he said at a joint press conference after his meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Aleinik arrived in Moscow on May 15 for an official visit.

It is his first visit to Moscow since he assumed office as his country's top diplomat in December.

Western countries have imposed sanctions on Russia and Belarus in response to the military operation Russia launched in Ukraine at the beginning of 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the Russian economy has largely overcome the sanctions effect, with Russia's GDP contracting by 2.1% in 2022, according to the latest estimates.

The IMF expects Russia to return to growth this year, with GDP increasing 0.3%, followed by 2.1% growth in 2024.

Related Topics

IMF Ukraine Moscow Russia Visit Vladimir Putin Belarus May December Top

Recent Stories

The Lahore High Court (LHC) disposes of petition f ..

The Lahore High Court (LHC) disposes of petition for recovery of Mian Mehmoodur ..

18 seconds ago
 Speakers for sensitizing youth on workplace harass ..

Speakers for sensitizing youth on workplace harassment

20 seconds ago
 Minister for Narcotics Control Nawabzada Shahzain ..

Minister for Narcotics Control Nawabzada Shahzain Bugti calls on Prime Minister ..

22 seconds ago
 Russia's Inflation in Annual Terms Up to 2.34% on ..

Russia's Inflation in Annual Terms Up to 2.34% on May 15 - Economic Development ..

10 minutes ago
 UN Welcomes Decision to Extend Black Sea Grain Dea ..

UN Welcomes Decision to Extend Black Sea Grain Deal - Guterres

8 minutes ago
 Two active terrorists killed in Bannu's IBO: ISPR

Two active terrorists killed in Bannu's IBO: ISPR

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.