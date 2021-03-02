Belarus, Russia Exchange Classified Information on Situation in Countries - Lukashenko

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2021) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday that he discussed the situation in Belarus and Russia with Russian President Vladimir Putin, adding that both sides have exchanged classified information of special services.

According to Belta, Lukashenko disclosed details related to the talks, which Russia's resort city of Sochi hosted on February 22, at a meeting that focused on bilateral military cooperation. The Belarusian president talked about protests in Belarus and Russia, adding that there are provocations taking place in both countries.

"There is now not a confrontation, but a war in the media ... We exchanged classified information, secret documents that our State Security Committee, the GRU [the Russian intelligence directorate] of the General Staff and others are obtaining," Lukashenko said.