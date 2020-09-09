Belarus-Russia Integration in Form Outlined in Union Agreement Now Impossible - Lukashenko

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said that the integration of Minsk and Moscow in the form prescribed in the union agreement is no longer possible

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2020) President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said that the integration of Minsk and Moscow in the form prescribed in the union agreement is no longer possible.

"And today it is already impossible to implement the integration that was outlined in the union agreement. Therefore, the Russian president and me began to discuss so-called roadmaps to adapt to the current situation and develop new ways of integration under the current conditions. We started this on the eve of the parliamentary elections that were held in November last year.

And now we are dealing with the presidential election - now it is no longer up to that," Lukashenko said in an interview to Russian media.

The Treaty on the Creation of the Union State of Russia and Belarus was signed on December 8, 1999. In the run-up to the 20th anniversary of the union state, the two countries started working on a new integration plan, with 31 roadmaps that were being under consideration. The program has not been adopted over disagreements between the sides.