Belarus-Russia Lawmakers Say No Reason to Question Belarusian Presidential Election

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) The presidential election in Belarus was held according to the law and there are no facts that would cause any doubts in its legitimacy, the council of the Russian-Belarusian parliamentary assembly said Friday in a statement.

"The election was held according to the constitution and the electoral law of Belarus. It was open, competitive and ensured the ability of Belarusians to freely cast their vote," the statement read.

"No facts that would discredit the legitimacy of the Belarusian presidential election were found," the statement added.