Belarus, Russia Made Progress on Some Important Issues - Lukashenko to Mishustin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2020) Belarus and Russia have made progress on some important issues, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko told Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin at their Thursday meeting in Minsk.

"As [Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko] told me yesterday, you have made significant progress in solving some important issues," Lukashenko said, as quoted by the Belta news agency.