UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarus, Russia May Work Out Intermediate Energy Supply Option -Presidential Press Service

Umer Jamshaid 59 seconds ago Mon 30th December 2019 | 11:40 PM

Belarus, Russia May Work Out Intermediate Energy Supply Option -Presidential Press Service

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2019) Belarusian and Russian presidents Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin agreed by phone that the two governments would work out a compromise intermediate option of the terms for oil and gas supplies to Minsk if relevant companies fail to sign contracts by January 1, the Belta news agency quoted Lukashenko's press service as saying in a statement.

"The presidents agreed to instruct the governments to organize the work of economic entities in the coming days to sign oil and gas contracts," it said.

"If these issues are not resolved by January 1, according to the agreements of the heads of state, government members will work out a compromise intermediate option of the terms for oil and gas supplies to our country, before the final decision-making by the presidents," the press service said.

Related Topics

Russia Oil Minsk Vladimir Putin January Gas Government

Recent Stories

Iranian Navy Forces Seize Fuel-Smuggling Tanker Wi ..

47 minutes ago

Over 8,000 Pakistani illegal immigrants return hom ..

47 minutes ago

Punjab Food Authority releases Annual Performance ..

47 minutes ago

Iran's Revolutionary Guards Say Iraqi Shiites Shou ..

50 minutes ago

Iran in State of Panic Depression Facing Worst Fin ..

50 minutes ago

Traffic arrangements for New Year's Night celebrat ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.