Belarus, Russia May Work Out Intermediate Energy Supply Option -Presidential Press Service

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2019) Belarusian and Russian presidents Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin agreed by phone that the two governments would work out a compromise intermediate option of the terms for oil and gas supplies to Minsk if relevant companies fail to sign contracts by January 1, the Belta news agency quoted Lukashenko's press service as saying in a statement.

"The presidents agreed to instruct the governments to organize the work of economic entities in the coming days to sign oil and gas contracts," it said.

"If these issues are not resolved by January 1, according to the agreements of the heads of state, government members will work out a compromise intermediate option of the terms for oil and gas supplies to our country, before the final decision-making by the presidents," the press service said.