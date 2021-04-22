UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarus, Russia Need To Strengthen Defense Cooperation Within Union State - Lukashenko

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 11:25 PM

Belarus, Russia Need to Strengthen Defense Cooperation Within Union State - Lukashenko

Belarus and Russia should enhance defense and security cooperation within the Union State, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) Belarus and Russia should enhance defense and security cooperation within the Union State, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Thursday.

"There are some pressing issues that simply need to be strengthened. Including security, defense in our Union State. Though, in general, we are still managing and coping well," Lukashenko said at a meeting with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, in Moscow.

According to the Belarusian leader, together, Minsk and Moscow "will draw lines which no one should cross, and will adequately respond to those who do not understand that in this frenzied world one should be calmer and live in harmony.

"

Putin, on his part, also noted that the two countries have been working successfully on various levels and stressed that Russia and Belarus would continue to deepen military cooperation.

The treaty on the creation of the Union State of Russia and Belarus was signed on December 8, 1999, in Moscow. In December 2019 by the 20th anniversary of the document there was an offer to adopt a program to deepen integration.

Related Topics

World Moscow Russia Minsk Vladimir Putin Belarus December 2019

Recent Stories

SST stages protest against SPSC's alleged corrupti ..

2 minutes ago

Over four Kanal state land reterieved in Burewala

2 minutes ago

Resolution against blasphemous caricatures; Nation ..

2 minutes ago

Czech Republic, Russia to Move to Parity in Diplom ..

2 minutes ago

Hazrat Khadija (RA) was a symbol of self-sacrifice ..

5 minutes ago

Premier League accounts show impact of virus

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.