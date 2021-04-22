Belarus, Russia Need to Strengthen Defense Cooperation Within Union State - Lukashenko

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Belarus and Russia should enhance defense and security cooperation within the Union State, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Thursday

"There are some pressing issues that simply need to be strengthened. Including security, defense in our Union State. Though, in general, we are still managing and coping well," Lukashenko said at a meeting with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, in Moscow.

According to the Belarusian leader, together, Minsk and Moscow "will draw lines which no one should cross, and will adequately respond to those who do not understand that in this frenzied world one should be calmer and live in harmony.

"

Putin, on his part, also noted that the two countries have been working successfully on various levels and stressed that Russia and Belarus would continue to deepen military cooperation.

The treaty on the creation of the Union State of Russia and Belarus was signed on December 8, 1999, in Moscow. In December 2019 by the 20th anniversary of the document there was an offer to adopt a program to deepen integration.