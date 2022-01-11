Belarus, Russia Patrol Borders of Union State on Su-30SM Fighters - Defense Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Belarusian and Russian pilots conducted another patrol of the borders of the Union State on multipurpose Su-30SM fighters, the Belarusian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2022) Belarusian and Russian pilots conducted another patrol of the borders of the Union State on multipurpose Su-30SM fighters, the Belarusian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"Belarusian and Russian pilots carry out tasks of joint patrolling of the air borders of the Union State on multipurpose Su-30SM fighters," the ministry said on Telegram.