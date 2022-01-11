Belarus, Russia Patrol Borders Of Union State On Su-30SM Fighters - Defense Ministry
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 11, 2022 | 09:07 PM
MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2022) Belarusian and Russian pilots conducted another patrol of the borders of the Union State on multipurpose Su-30SM fighters, the Belarusian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
"Belarusian and Russian pilots carry out tasks of joint patrolling of the air borders of the Union State on multipurpose Su-30SM fighters," the ministry said on Telegram.