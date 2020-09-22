UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarus, Russia Ready To Respond To Any Military Threats - Defense Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 12:10 AM

Belarus, Russia Ready to Respond to Any Military Threats - Defense Minister

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2020) Belarus and Russia are ready to respond to any threats, have provided and will ensure military security, Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin said, commenting on the course of the joint exercises Slavic Brotherhood-2020.

"I can say with confidence that we are ready to respond to any threats, we have ensured and will continue to ensure the military security of the state, society and every citizen who wants to live and work peacefully for the good of his country," Khrenin said on Monday on air of the Belarus 1 broadcaster.

The minister also noted that the concept of the Slavic Brotherhood exercises envisages the use of the airspace to fulfill the tasks of the Russian and Belarusian aviation.

Related Topics

Russia Belarus

Recent Stories

Ministry of Education, UK Quality Assurance Agency ..

12 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed meets British Foreign Secretary

2 hours ago

APP staffer deprived of mobiles, valuables in Quet ..

7 minutes ago

Those paying respect to currency notes now seeking ..

7 minutes ago

Opposition criticizes national institutions for pe ..

8 minutes ago

Ex-defence minister appointed Mali's transition le ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.