Belarus, Russia Ready to Respond to Any Military Threats - Defense Minister

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2020) Belarus and Russia are ready to respond to any threats, have provided and will ensure military security, Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin said, commenting on the course of the joint exercises Slavic Brotherhood-2020.

"I can say with confidence that we are ready to respond to any threats, we have ensured and will continue to ensure the military security of the state, society and every citizen who wants to live and work peacefully for the good of his country," Khrenin said on Monday on air of the Belarus 1 broadcaster.

The minister also noted that the concept of the Slavic Brotherhood exercises envisages the use of the airspace to fulfill the tasks of the Russian and Belarusian aviation.