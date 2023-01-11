Belarus, Russia Reinforce Air Defense of Joint Military Grouping - Defense Ministry

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2023) Belarus and Russia have bolstered the air defense forces of the Union State's joint regional military detachment, the Belarusian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"Reinforcement of air defense forces of the regional military grouping of Belarus and Russia was carried out according to the plan of the Commander of Belarus' Air Force and Air Defense (Andrey Lukyanovich)," the ministry said on Telegram.

The ministry noted that air defense missile units had already reached their designated areas and took up combat duty.

The Belarusian defense ministry said last week that the joint regional military grouping of Belarus and Russia was gradually building up forces in order to ensure the military security of the Union State.

Personnel, weapons, military and special equipment of the Russian armed forces continue to arrive in Belarus.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on October 10, 2022, that Minsk and Moscow had agreed on deploying a joint military group as the security situation was declining on the western border of the Union State with Ukraine. The Union State is a supranational union between Belarus and Russia founded in 2000.