Belarus, Russia Share Opinion That OSCE In Crisis - Belarusian Foreign Minister

Both Minsk and Moscow believe that the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) is in a systemic crisis, Belarusian Foreign Minister Sergei Aleinik said on Thursday

"We share the opinion that the organization (the OSCE) is in crisis, and this crisis is systemic, and it concerns all three dimensions (of cooperation): military-political, economic and human," Aleinik said following negotiations with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

