Belarus, Russia Sign Compensation Protocol For Dirty Oil at $15 Per Barrel - Belneftkhim

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2020) Belarus signed a protocol with Russia on compensation for the supply of contaminated oil via the Druzhba pipeline at the rate of $15 per barrel, Vladimir Sizov, the deputy head of the state conglomerate Belneftekhim said on Tuesday.

"A protocol has already been signed that the Russian side is ready to compensate and efforts are underway to establish and confirm those compensatory payments that will ultimately be paid to the Mozyr oil refinery," Sizov told reporters.

Sizov added that the compensation was similar to those received by other "downstream" countries that also received compensation for compromised oil, such as Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary.