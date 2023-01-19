Belarus, Russia Sign Memorandum of Understanding on Ensuring Biological Security

Belarus and Russia signed on Thursday an intergovernmental memorandum of understanding on ensuring biological security, a Sputnik correspondent reported

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2023) Belarus and Russia signed on Thursday an intergovernmental memorandum of understanding on ensuring biological security, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The document was signed following a joint meeting of the collegia of the Belarusian and Russian foreign ministries in Minsk.

The sides also signed a plan of consultations between the countries foreign ministries for 2023.