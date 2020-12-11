UrduPoint.com
Belarus-Russia Supreme State Council To Convene In December, Discuss Defense - State TV

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2020) The meeting of the Supreme State Council of the Union State of Belarus and Russia, which will consider an updated plan for the use of the regional grouping of forces, is scheduled for December, state-run broadcaster Belarus 1 reported on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko received a report from Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin and Chief of the General Staff of the Republic's Armed Forces Alexander Volfovich, which featured an updated plan for the use of the regional grouping of forces of Belarus and Russia, which he later approved.

State-run agency Belta reported that "the corresponding work was carried out in Russia as well."

Earlier, Lukashenko said that Minsk and Moscow should "modernize" the documents on the use of the regional grouping of armed forces, taking into account the situation at the western borders and in the world. According to the Belarusian leader, a military group is being created in NATO to "seize the western Belarusian lands." NATO denied this, assuring that the organization does not pose a threat to the republic.

