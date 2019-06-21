Belarus, Russia to Coordinate All Integration Road Maps by November - Prime Minister Rumas

(@imziishan)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2019) Belarus and Russia should agree on all integration road maps on economy sectors by November , Belarusian Prime Minister Sergey Rumas said Friday.

"The updated program of action [on integration cooperation in the Russia-Belarus Union State] will primarily mention road maps by sectors of the economy.

We should coordinate these road maps - everything absolutely - by November," Rumas told reporters in Minsk following a meeting with Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev.

Medvedev said the governments were nearly ready to hand over integration groundwork to the presidents in July, adding that the road maps could be signed in November.