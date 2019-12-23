UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarus, Russia To Fully Agree On Integration Documents In Next 2-3 Days - Minsk

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 23rd December 2019 | 10:30 PM

Belarus, Russia to Fully Agree on Integration Documents in Next 2-3 Days - Minsk

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2019) Minsk and Moscow will resolve outstanding issues related to the package of documents on integration in the next two-three days and start preparing it for signing by the two countries' leaders, Belarusian First Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Krutoy said on Monday.

"To date, - except for a few issues that will be clarified in the next two or three days - our integration package has been, by and large, agreed. And we will choose time for our leaders to sign or initial it in a solemn atmosphere. This will give an unprecedented, new impetus to our relations," Krutoy said at a reception at the Russian Embassy in Minsk on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of signing the treaty on the creation of the union state of Russia and Belarus.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Moscow Russia Minsk Belarus

Recent Stories

Young Emirati falconers fly high at Sharjah Falcon ..

1 hour ago

Artificial Intelligence is key to sustainable econ ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan, Sri Lanka series opened new doors for re ..

2 hours ago

Spanish Prosecution Wants EU Parliament to Waive P ..

2 hours ago

Masood urges Muslim Ummah to unite for the cause o ..

3 hours ago

Ahsan surpasses his leader Nawaz in loot and plund ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.