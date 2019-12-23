Belarus, Russia to Fully Agree on Integration Documents in Next 2-3 Days - Minsk

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2019) Minsk and Moscow will resolve outstanding issues related to the package of documents on integration in the next two-three days and start preparing it for signing by the two countries' leaders, Belarusian First Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Krutoy said on Monday.

"To date, - except for a few issues that will be clarified in the next two or three days - our integration package has been, by and large, agreed. And we will choose time for our leaders to sign or initial it in a solemn atmosphere. This will give an unprecedented, new impetus to our relations," Krutoy said at a reception at the Russian Embassy in Minsk on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of signing the treaty on the creation of the union state of Russia and Belarus.