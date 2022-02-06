Belarus, Russia to Give Joint Response to Possible War in Donbas - Lukashenko

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2022) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said Sunday that his country would coordinate a joint response with Russia if Ukraine started a war against Donbas.

Asked on Solovyov Live show how Belarus would respond to an offensive by Ukraine Lukashenko said, "in the same way as Russia." Asked whether the answer would be coordinated with Moscow, he replied, "naturally.

"

Lukashenko said that Belarus would not export fuel or electricity to Ukraine if Kiev's behavior led to a war with Russia.

"We will cut off all fuel and lubricant supplies to Ukraine... as well as electricity. We will not supply it if they start a war against us or Russia," he explained.

Luskahenko said the two allies "drew red lines" and Ukraine would face consequences if it crossed them. Asked if that included possible rocket strikes against Ukraine, he said, "that too."