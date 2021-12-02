UrduPoint.com

Belarus, Russia To Hold Drills Near Border With Ukraine In Next 2 Months - Lukashenko

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 11 seconds ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 01:16 PM

Belarus, Russia to Hold Drills Near Border With Ukraine In Next 2 Months - Lukashenko

Belarus and Russia will hold military drills near the border with Ukraine in the next 2 months, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko told RIA Novosti in an interview

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) Belarus and Russia will hold military drills near the border with Ukraine in the next 2 months, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko told RIA Novosti in an interview.

"We agreed with (Russian) President (Vladimir) Putin that we will hold joint exercises on the southern border, Belarus-Ukraine border, in the near future," Lukashenko said.

According to the Belarusian leader, these drills will be conducted in two stages "in the next two months."

"We are still making up these plans, but we will definitely carry out the first stage in the winter," Lukashenko said.

The Belarusian leader additionally said that the counrty's army could be increased by 5,000 more soldiers to 70,000 to "cover the south."

"We currently have 65,000 (soldiers), we will probably have 70,000 since we need to 'cover the south,'" the president added.

Related Topics

Army Ukraine Russia Vladimir Putin Belarus Border

Recent Stories

Recounting votes in NA 196 schedules on Dec 10

Recounting votes in NA 196 schedules on Dec 10

10 seconds ago
 UK approves GlaxoSmithKline drug to treat Covid-19 ..

UK approves GlaxoSmithKline drug to treat Covid-19

13 seconds ago
 Zayed Higher Organisation reveals result of &#039; ..

Zayed Higher Organisation reveals result of &#039;3/12 Programme for Early Disab ..

17 minutes ago
 1.1 million Pakistanis got employment abroad in 3 ..

1.1 million Pakistanis got employment abroad in 3 years: Fawad

15 seconds ago
 DC vows to give relief to masses

DC vows to give relief to masses

22 seconds ago
 In November 2021, record $2.9 bln exports recorde ..

In November 2021, record $2.9 bln exports recorded: Farrukh Habib

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.