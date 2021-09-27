UrduPoint.com

Belarus, Russia To Jointly React To NATO Troops Deployment In Ukraine - Lukashenko

Muhammad Irfan 42 seconds ago Mon 27th September 2021 | 03:11 PM

Belarus, Russia to Jointly React to NATO Troops Deployment in Ukraine - Lukashenko

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Monday that he reached an agreement with Russian President Vladimir Putin to jointly react to NATO troops deployment in Ukraine

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2021) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Monday that he reached an agreement with Russian President Vladimir Putin to jointly react to NATO troops deployment in Ukraine.

"We placed an emphasis on the Ukrainian (border) section and what we are going to do there. You see, NATO troops are being pulled to Ukraine. They are actually creating bases there under the guise of training centers.

The United States is creating bases in Ukraine, and we certainly need to react to this ... The Russian president and I have held and are holding consultations on this issue, we agreed that some action should be implemented," Lukashenko said at a meeting with security officials, as quoted by the state-run news agency Belta.

According to the president, Belarus and Russia would otherwise risk seeing an unacceptable situation on the border, "up to missile deployment."

