Belarus, Russia to Sign Scientific Cooperation Agreement - Ministerial Council

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2023) Belarus and Russia will sign an intergovernmental agreement on scientific, technical and innovative cooperation, the Belarusian Council of Ministers said on Saturday.

"To approve the draft agreement between the Belarusian and Russian governments on scientific, technical and innovative cooperation as a framework for negotiations," a decree published on the national legal portal read.

The Belarusian State Committee on Science and Technology is tasked with holding the negotiations on the matter.