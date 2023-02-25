UrduPoint.com

Belarus, Russia To Sign Scientific Cooperation Agreement - Ministerial Council

Sumaira FH Published February 25, 2023 | 11:20 AM

Belarus, Russia to Sign Scientific Cooperation Agreement - Ministerial Council

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2023) Belarus and Russia will sign an intergovernmental agreement on scientific, technical and innovative cooperation, the Belarusian Council of Ministers said on Saturday.

"To approve the draft agreement between the Belarusian and Russian governments on scientific, technical and innovative cooperation as a framework for negotiations," a decree published on the national legal portal read.

The Belarusian State Committee on Science and Technology is tasked with holding the negotiations on the matter.

Related Topics

Technology Russia Belarus Agreement

Recent Stories

UNICEF appeals for support for children affected b ..

UNICEF appeals for support for children affected by Türkiye earthquakes

7 minutes ago
 Govt reserves 25% quota for Hajj pilgrims depositi ..

Govt reserves 25% quota for Hajj pilgrims depositing dues in dollars

23 minutes ago
 Pakistan, US vow to elevate women’s role in Paki ..

Pakistan, US vow to elevate women’s role in Pakistan’s economic growth

29 minutes ago
 Terrorism elimination linked to economic revival: ..

Terrorism elimination linked to economic revival: APEX Committee

37 minutes ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Kuwaiti Embassy&#039;s ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Kuwaiti Embassy&#039;s reception on National Day

52 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 February 2023

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.