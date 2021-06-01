UrduPoint.com
Belarus, Russia To Work Out Issue Of Launching Flights To Crimea - Lukashenko

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 06:30 PM

Belarus, Russia to Work Out Issue of Launching Flights to Crimea - Lukashenko

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2021) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday that Minsk and Moscow will work out the issue of launching direct flights to Crimea.

"Ukraine has closed the airspace for us ... I told [Russian President Vladimir] Putin 'think about how we [Belarusians] can get to the Crimea.

We will not fly through Poland: We are not allowed there either," Lukashenko said, as quoted by the state-run Belta news agency.

According to the Belarusian president, Minsk and Moscow will work out the issue of launching flights to Crimea, and the relevant instructions have already been given to the competent authorities.

"I think there will be no problems here. They closed the airspace ” well, there are more open states through which we can always get to Crimea," Lukashenko said.

More Stories From World

