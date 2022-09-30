UrduPoint.com

Belarus-Russia Trade May Reach Record $45Bln In 2022 - Belarusian Prime Minister

Sumaira FH Published September 30, 2022 | 08:10 PM

Bilateral trade between Belarus and Russia in 2022 may grow to a record $45 billion, as Belarusian companies are filling the space in the Russian market left by Western companies, Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko said on Friday

"Trade with Russia will be record high, $45 billion Dollars for the current year," Golovchenko stated, adding that the increase of Belarusian exports to Russia is "natural," as Belarusian companies are occupying a niche in the Russian market left by Western businesses.

The prime minister also noted that his government had planned to increase its exports to Russia by 20% this year whereas the growth would actually reach 30%.

Moscow has been facing a wave of sanctions for Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, launched on February 24, responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. The United States and other Western countries have also been pressuring Minsk with sanctions for expressing its support for the operation.

Sanctions against both Russia and Belarus have led to increased economic cooperation between the two countries, as the Belarusian government has refocused its exports from the EU and Ukraine to Russia.

In 2021, trade between Russia and Belarus was at $40 billion, which is 34.9% higher than a year before, according to the Belarusian National Statistic Committee.

