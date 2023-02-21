Belarus-Russia 'Union Shield-2023' Drills to Be Held in Russia on September 22-26 - Minsk

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2023) The Belarusian-Russian joint drills "Union Shield-2023" will be held in Russia on September 22-26, the head of the international military cooperation department of the Belarusian Defense Ministry, Valery Revenko, said on Tuesday.

"Among the central events of operational and combat training is the joint operational exercise of the armed forces of the Republic of Belarus and Russia 'Union Shield-2023,' which will be held in Russia on September 22-26," Revenko told a briefing for foreign defense attaches.

Close cooperation with Russia at the strategic level will continue this year, the official added.

"It is planned to hold more than 150 various joint events," Revenko said.