Belarus, Russia Will Not Create Supranational Customs Agency - Lukashenko

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2021) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that Minsk and Moscow would not create a supranational customs agency but could establish a joint center with access to border issues.

"There were different opinions, including proposals to create some supranational agency, a ministry.

However, I and [Russian President Vladimir Putin] refused all innuendos, so that no one could accuse us of anything. Meanwhile, I proposed creating a joint center, which could have access both to the Russian Federation's customs border issues and to our issues," Lukashenko said, as quoted by Sovetskaya Belorussiya - Belarus' Segodnya newspaper.

Belarus is ready to provide any kind of necessary information to Russia immediately, the president stressed.