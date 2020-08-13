UrduPoint.com
Belarus Says 700 More Detained In Protests

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 02:36 PM

Police in Belarus detained 700 more people during a fourth day of protests over the ex-Soviet country's disputed election, the interior ministry said Thursday

Minsk, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :Police in Belarus detained 700 more people during a fourth day of protests over the ex-Soviet country's disputed election, the interior ministry said Thursday.

"Some 700 people have been detained for participating in illegal mass events" on Wednesday, the ministry said in a statement, bringing the total number of people detained to 6,700.

