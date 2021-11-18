Belarus says around 7,000 migrants now in the country

Belarus on Thursday said that there were around 7,000 migrants in the ex-Soviet country, with around 2,000 of them camped on the border with EU member Poland

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :Belarus on Thursday said that there were around 7,000 migrants in the ex-Soviet country, with around 2,000 of them camped on the border with EU member Poland.

President Alexander Lukashenko's spokeswoman Natalya Eismont said that Belarus will return 5,000 of the migrants home, while German Chancellor Angela Merkel will negotiate with the EU on creating "a humanitarian corridor to Germany" for the 2,000 on the border.

There was no immediate reaction from Germany.