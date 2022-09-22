UrduPoint.com

Belarus Says Events In Ukraine 'Not Sudden,' Result Of West Ignoring Security Concerns

Belarus believes that the Ukraine crisis did not happen all of a sudden, but resulted from the west continuously ignoring Russia's security concerns, Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei said on Thursday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2022) Belarus believes that the Ukraine crisis did not happen all of a sudden, but resulted from the west continuously ignoring Russia's security concerns, Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei said on Thursday.

"The events in Ukraine did not come about suddenly.

They are the result of systemically ignoring the risks (to) security in the region by Western countries, and not taking into account the concerns of the countries involved," Makei told a UN Security Council.

Diplomacy and mutual understanding are the only possible way out of the conflict, Makei said, noting that Belarus knows too well what war entails.

Multiple sanctions by the West have further contributed to the devastating situation in the region, he continued.

"You cannot guarantee the security of one state by suppressing the security of another," the minister stressed.

