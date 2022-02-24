UrduPoint.com

Belarus Says Its Army Not Taking Part In Ukraine Invasion

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 24, 2022 | 02:27 PM

Belarus says its army not taking part in Ukraine invasion

Belarus's leader Alexander Lukashenko said Thursday that his military is not taking part in the Russian invasion of Ukraine, as Kyiv said Moscow's troops were entering the country from Belarusian territory

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :Belarus's leader Alexander Lukashenko said Thursday that his military is not taking part in the Russian invasion of Ukraine, as Kyiv said Moscow's troops were entering the country from Belarusian territory.

"Our armed forces are not taking part in this operation," said Lukashenko, an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Moscow has stationed tens of thousands of troops in Belarus.

Ukraine's border guards said Thursday their country was coming under artillery attack along its northern border with Russia and Belarus.

Minsk said Putin called Lukashenko in the early hours of Thursday -- "at around 5:00 am (0200 GMT) -- to inform him that Moscow was launching a military operation on Ukraine.

After meeting his army chiefs, Lukashenko said Putin had informed him about the "development" of the situation in the call.

He said the Russian leader told him the "aim" of the operation was to "stop the genocide of the people in the Donetsk and Lugansk republics."He also said he had "personally suggested" to Putin for "a number of the Russian armed forces" to stay in the south of the country despite joint military drills coming to an end.

Related Topics

Attack Army Ukraine Moscow Russia Vladimir Putin Donetsk Belarus Border From

Recent Stories

UK to Introduce 'Unprecedented' Level of Sanctions ..

UK to Introduce 'Unprecedented' Level of Sanctions on Russia - Foreign Office

1 minute ago
 10 injured in road accident

10 injured in road accident

1 minute ago
 Chaudhry Fawad Hussain terms speculations about PM ..

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain terms speculations about PM's visit to Russia misleading

1 minute ago
 35 notices served over dengue larvae

35 notices served over dengue larvae

1 minute ago
 EU Plans to Organize Evacuations From Areas Affect ..

EU Plans to Organize Evacuations From Areas Affected by Russian Operation in Ukr ..

22 minutes ago
 A blight on the beach, old flip flops given makeov ..

A blight on the beach, old flip flops given makeover in Kenya

22 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>