Belarus Says Joint Military Doctrine With Moscow Does Not Envision Starting Wars

Mon 08th November 2021

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2021) The military doctrine of the Union State of Russia and Belarus does not envision attacking other countries, a senior official from the Belarusian General Staff said on Sunday.

On Thursday, Moscow and Minsk signed a decree outlining the implementation of the provisions of the treaty on the creation of the Union State for 2021-2023, a new military doctrine of the Union State and a concept for migration policy.

"Both the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus have never been aggressors ... we are ready to defend our country, our people, but we will never unleash a war and we will not go to conquer places elsewhere .

.. Our armed forces are not created for this purpose," the official said on air of Belarusian CTV broadcaster.

He noted that the alarmist rhetoric in some Western countries regarding this topic, as well as the migrant issue on the Belarusian borders, is just an attempt to distract local populations from internal problems.

Minsk, in turn, sees this saber-rattling as a provocation and will not respond to it, the official added. At the same time, he said that Belarusian armed forces are well-prepared and ready to continue with their duties.

