Belarus Says Latvian Border Guards Tried To Force Afghan Refugee Kids Across Border

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 12:11 AM

Latvian border guards tried to force a group of refugees from Afghanistan - with ten children across the border to Belarus, the Belarusian State Border Committee said on Wednesday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2021) Latvian border guards tried to force a group of refugees from Afghanistan - with ten children across the border to Belarus, the Belarusian State Border Committee said on Wednesday.

"On the evening of August 30, a group of fourteen refugees from Afghanistan, including ten children, arrived at Latvia's Paternieki checkpoint from the Latvian direction. All of them were emaciated and needed medical care, warm clothes, and food," the committee wrote on its Telegram channel.

The refugees were going to seek asylum in Latvia, and the Latvian border guards promised to take them to the refugee camp, according to Minsk. However, the Afghans were made to spend the night outdoors and then driven back to the Belarusian border, the statement read.

"On August 31, the Latvian security forces tried to force these migrants to the Bigosovo area of Belarus," the Belarusian border watchdog said.

It quoted the Afghan refugees as saying that this was Latvia's ninth attempt to make them go to Belarus. They have also asked the human rights organizations to help them submit asylum applications, the Belarusian committee said.

Belarus' complaints over Latvia, Lithuania and Latvia forcing illegal migrants to cross the border have been commonplace in the past two months. The three EU countries, in turn, accuse Minsk of facilitating migrant transit to get back at Brussels for economic sanctions.

On Monday, migrants staying at the Lithuanian camp near the village of Rudninkai told a Sputnik correspondent that they were being held in unbearable conditions.

