Belarus Says Lithuania Terminated Deal on Unhindered Cross-Border Movement of Transport

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2023) Lithuania has announced the termination of cooperation with Belarus on ensuring a continuous transport flow across the border without providing any reasons for the cessation of the agreement, the Belarusian State Border Committee said on Thursday.

"The Lithuanian side said that the Lithuanian Interior Ministry's State Border Guard Service unilaterally ceased the cooperation with Belarusian customs and border services on ensuring an uninterrupted transport flow across the border and increasing the capacity of road checkpoints," the border committee said on Telegram.

The committee also said that the reasons for the termination of cooperation were not mentioned.

Anton Bychkovsky, a spokesman for the Belarusian State Border Committee, told Sputnik that Lithuania's decision may cause disruptions in border crossings by individuals and transport.

Belarus and Lithuania started cooperation on an uninterrupted transport flow across the shared border on November 4, 2019.

On Wednesday, the Lithuanian Interior Ministry said that the country would halt traffic through the Stasylos railroad checkpoint at the border with Belarus from February 16 until the end of 2024 to equip it with an X-ray control system to prevent smuggling.

Earlier in February, Warsaw suspended traffic through the Bobrowniki checkpoint at the Polish-Belarusian border in the "interests of state security," while threatening to close other border crossings.

The already strained relations between Belarus, Lithuania and Poland due to the migration crisis that erupted in 2021 were exacerbated by the continuous flow of illegal cigarettes and tobacco products, as well as other goods from Belarus. In 2022, Lithuanian border guards reportedly detected over 50 cases of smuggling by rail and seized nearly 3 million packs of cigarettes. The crisis in relations further deteriorated after the West accused Belarus of assisting Russia in its military operation in Ukraine.