Belarus Says Migrant Found Dying on Lithuania Border From Iraq

A severely beaten migrant who was found by Belarusian guards on the Lithuanian border and later died of his wounds was an Iraqi national, the state secretary of Belarus' Security Council, Aleksandr Volfovich, said on Wednesday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2021) A severely beaten migrant who was found by Belarusian guards on the Lithuanian border and later died of his wounds was an Iraqi national, the state secretary of Belarus' Security Council, Aleksandr Volfovich, said on Wednesday.

The migrant was found with grave wounds overnight Wednesday and died while being given first aid, Belarusian Border Service spokesman Anton Bychkovsky said.

"[Belarusian] border guards detected the man and approached him. The man was beaten so heavily that he died pretty much in the guards' hands. The ambulance that arrived at the scene did not have a chance to provide him with even basic medical assistance. The man had an Iraqi national passport," Volfovich told Belarus 1 channel.

He said the Belarusian authorities would get in touch with the family of the deceased to arrange for the repatriation of the body.

On July 2, Lithuania declared an emergency over the influx of illegal migrants from Belarus, many of them Iraqis, Iranians and Syrians. Vilnius has accused Minsk of facilitating the transit of illegal migrants through its territory into the European Union in retaliation for sanctions.

Lithuania's ability to accommodate them was quickly exhausted, and the country requested assistance from the European Union.

On Tuesday, the Lithuanian government ordered its border guards to turn the illegal migrants crossing from Belarus back, by force if necessary. Later that day, spokesman Bychkovsky said the Belarusian Border Service registered 40 migrants with bodily injuries forcibly expelled from Lithuania.