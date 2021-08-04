UrduPoint.com

Belarus Says Migrant Found Dying On Lithuania Border From Iraq

Muhammad Irfan 20 seconds ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 08:04 PM

Belarus Says Migrant Found Dying on Lithuania Border From Iraq

A severely beaten migrant who was found by Belarusian guards on the Lithuanian border and later died of his wounds was an Iraqi national, the state secretary of Belarus' Security Council, Aleksandr Volfovich, said on Wednesday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2021) A severely beaten migrant who was found by Belarusian guards on the Lithuanian border and later died of his wounds was an Iraqi national, the state secretary of Belarus' Security Council, Aleksandr Volfovich, said on Wednesday.

The migrant was found with grave wounds overnight Wednesday and died while being given first aid, Belarusian Border Service spokesman Anton Bychkovsky said.

"[Belarusian] border guards detected the man and approached him. The man was beaten so heavily that he died pretty much in the guards' hands. The ambulance that arrived at the scene did not have a chance to provide him with even basic medical assistance. The man had an Iraqi national passport," Volfovich told Belarus 1 channel.

He said the Belarusian authorities would get in touch with the family of the deceased to arrange for the repatriation of the body.

On July 2, Lithuania declared an emergency over the influx of illegal migrants from Belarus, many of them Iraqis, Iranians and Syrians. Vilnius has accused Minsk of facilitating the transit of illegal migrants through its territory into the European Union in retaliation for sanctions.

Lithuania's ability to accommodate them was quickly exhausted, and the country requested assistance from the European Union.

On Tuesday, the Lithuanian government ordered its border guards to turn the illegal migrants crossing from Belarus back, by force if necessary. Later that day, spokesman Bychkovsky said the Belarusian Border Service registered 40 migrants with bodily injuries forcibly expelled from Lithuania.

Related Topics

European Union Died Minsk Man Vilnius Belarus Lithuania July Border Family From Government

Recent Stories

Chief Minister pays tributes to police martyrs

Chief Minister pays tributes to police martyrs

19 seconds ago
 Blinken Expresses 'Grave Concern' Over Military Ru ..

Blinken Expresses 'Grave Concern' Over Military Rule in Myanmar - State Departme ..

22 seconds ago
 Saka given 'wall of support' after Euro penalty ab ..

Saka given 'wall of support' after Euro penalty abuse

24 seconds ago
 New fire breaks out near Turkish power plant: AFP

New fire breaks out near Turkish power plant: AFP

27 seconds ago
 USAID chief urges Tigray rebels to exit border reg ..

USAID chief urges Tigray rebels to exit border regions

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan cannot progress without active participat ..

Pakistan cannot progress without active participation of women: Ashifa

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.