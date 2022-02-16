Belarus says 'not a single' Russian soldier will stay after joint drills

Belarus's foreign minister Vladimir Makei said Wednesday that "not a single" Russian soldier will remain in the country after the massive joint manoeuvres by Minsk and Moscow on Ukraine's border end

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :Belarus's foreign minister Vladimir Makei said Wednesday that "not a single" Russian soldier will remain in the country after the massive joint manoeuvres by Minsk and Moscow on Ukraine's border end.

"Not a single (Russian) soldier or a single unit of military equipment will stay on the territory of Belarus after the drills with Russia," Makei told a press conference in Minsk.