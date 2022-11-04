UrduPoint.com

Belarus Says Poland Ratcheting Up Border Tensions With Fake News

Sumaira FH Published November 04, 2022 | 07:18 PM

Warsaw is escalating the situation on the Belarus border with by spreading fake news about the detention of refugees coming from Poland with no visual evidence for this, the Belarusian State Border Committee said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2022) Warsaw is escalating the situation on the Belarus border with by spreading fake news about the detention of refugees coming from Poland with no visual evidence for this, the Belarusian State Border Committee said on Friday.

"Poland is spreading solely textual information to escalate the situation and justify the presence of a large number of military personnel near the border with Belarus, despite the 'impregnable for refugees' erected barrier," the committee said on Telegram, adding that Warsaw provided no photo or video evidence of refugees allegedly coming from Belarus being detained.

The dissemination of unfounded statements without any supporting visual materials may indicate a planned information campaign, Minsk added.

Earlier in the day, Polish border guards said that they had detained 117 citizens of Syria, Yemen, Egypt, Iraq, Cameroon, Morocco and Sri Lanka on the border with Belarus on Thursday.

According to the Belarusian border service, all the refugees were denied official protection in the European Union. Moreover, Warsaw provided no information about where all 117 foreigners were sent, whether there were women and children among them, or whether they needed medical assistance and warm clothes, Minsk added.

In 2021, Poland reported an increase in the number of illegal migrants from the middle East and Africa detained after attempting to cross from Belarus into the EU via Polish territory. The migrant crisis came to a head in the summer of 2021 on Belarus' border with all its EU neighbors: Poland, Latvia and Lithuania. The countries accused Minsk of orchestrating and facilitating the refugee situation. Belarus' border guards, in turn, reported that their counterparts in Latvia, Lithuania and Poland were forcibly pushing illegal migrants into Belarusian territory.

