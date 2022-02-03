UrduPoint.com

Belarus Says Summoned Ukrainian Military Attache Over Increase In Illegal Border Crossing

Umer Jamshaid Published February 03, 2022 | 04:55 PM

Belarus Says Summoned Ukrainian Military Attache Over Increase in Illegal Border Crossing

The Belarusian Defense Ministry said on Thursday it had summoned the Ukrainian military attache over increase in cases of illegal border crossing and called on Kiev to look into the incident of illegal drone surveillance

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2022) The Belarusian Defense Ministry said on Thursday it had summoned the Ukrainian military attache over increase in cases of illegal border crossing and called on Kiev to look into the incident of illegal drone surveillance.

According to the ministry, an Ukrainian drone violated Belarusian borders on January 24 and was forced to land. Onboard data analysis showed that the drone "was launched from the territory of Ukraine with the objective to conduct illegal surveillance over the 'Brestskiy' military ground."

"In regard to this incident, on February 3, 2022, Colonel (Serhii) Katsuba, the military attache at the Ukrainian embassy in the Republic of Belarus, was summoned to the Belarusian Defense Ministry and handed a note of protest regarding the increase in violations of border of the Republic of Belarus by Ukraine," the ministry wrote in the Telegram channel.

The ministry added that it was the third violation since November 2021.

The ministry noted it has expressed to the Ukrainian attache the necessity to investigate the drone incident and to brief Belarus on the outcomes.

