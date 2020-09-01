UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarus Secures China's Support For New Customs Cooperation Commission

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 04:03 PM

Belarus Secures China's Support for New Customs Cooperation Commission

China has supported Belarus' initiative to create a commission on customs and quarantine cooperation, the State Customs Committee of the Republic of Belarus said on Tuesday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2020) China has supported Belarus' initiative to create a commission on customs and quarantine cooperation, the State Customs Committee of the Republic of Belarus said on Tuesday.

"The main issue of the customs cooperation with China is the creation of a separate commission on customs and quarantine cooperation within the Belarus-China intergovernmental committee on cooperation. Following the talks, the General Administration of Customs of the People's Republic of China supported the proposal by the State Customs Committee of Belarus to create such a body," the committee said in a statement.

The committee added that the work on a necessary international agreement is taking place via the two countries' diplomatic channels.

The new commission will mark the progress in the customs cooperation with the Chinese side and become a professional forum for settling customs issues and allowing Belarusian goods into the Chinese market, according to the committee.

Related Topics

China Progress Belarus Market Agreement

Recent Stories

Wahab Riaz, Haider Ali are likely to be part of pl ..

20 minutes ago

ECI boosts employees’ trade credit insurance ski ..

25 minutes ago

OIC Welcomes Initialing of Peace Agreement in Suda ..

25 minutes ago

Pakistan will face dire consequences if blackliste ..

59 minutes ago

Beginning of School Year in 23 Israeli Towns Postp ..

7 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price increases to 46.27 USD per ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.