MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2020) China has supported Belarus' initiative to create a commission on customs and quarantine cooperation, the State Customs Committee of the Republic of Belarus said on Tuesday.

"The main issue of the customs cooperation with China is the creation of a separate commission on customs and quarantine cooperation within the Belarus-China intergovernmental committee on cooperation. Following the talks, the General Administration of Customs of the People's Republic of China supported the proposal by the State Customs Committee of Belarus to create such a body," the committee said in a statement.

The committee added that the work on a necessary international agreement is taking place via the two countries' diplomatic channels.

The new commission will mark the progress in the customs cooperation with the Chinese side and become a professional forum for settling customs issues and allowing Belarusian goods into the Chinese market, according to the committee.