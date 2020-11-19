UrduPoint.com
Belarus Security Body Labels Creators Of Nexta Telegram Channel As Engaged In Terrorism

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 05:20 PM

Belarus Security Body Labels Creators of Nexta Telegram Channel as Engaged in Terrorism

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2020) The Belarusian State Security Committee has added creators of the pro-opposition Telegram channel Nexta, Roman Protasevich and Stepan Putilo, to the list of individuals engaged in terrorist activities, according to the list on the website of the committee, which was last updated on Wednesday.

Nexta, known for calling on Belarusians to joint unauthorized protests, was labeled as extremist in late October. Belarusian authorities have launched criminal cases against Protasevich and Putilo for organizing mass unrest and violating public order. They are on the internationally wanted list. On Wednesday, Belarusian prosecutors asked the Polish Justice Ministry to extradite the Nexta creators, allegedly staying in Warsaw.

