Belarus' Security Council Instructs Defense Ministry to Develop New Military Doctrine

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2023) The Security Council of Belarus has instructed the country's defense ministry in coordination with other relevant authorities to develop a new military doctrine against the backdrop of changing military and strategic environment, according to the Security Council's resolution, published on the national legal portal.

"In connection with changes in the military and strategic environment, the Ministry of Defense, in cooperation with authorized government agencies and organizations, to begin developing a new military doctrine," the resolution read.

In addition, the Security Council, following its recent meeting, has instructed that a draft of a new national security concept, which "reflects the transformation of the entire spectrum of modern threats and defines common approaches to the formation and implementation of state policy in this area," be approved. According to the decision, public discussions on the new concept will continue, and the concept will further be submitted for approval to the Belarusian People's Congress.

"In the conditions of escalating global geopolitical tensions, the main efforts of relevant state bodies, in accordance with their competence, should be focused on implementing measures of strategic deterrence aimed at protecting the independence, territorial integrity, sovereignty, and constitutional order from external and internal threats," the document read.

On February 20, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko held a Security Council meeting to discuss the new national security concept and a draft law on a national militia. Security Council Secretary Alexander Volfovich then said that the new concept takes into account over a decade of changes in the military and political situation in the regions, as well as Russia's experience during its special military operation in Ukraine.