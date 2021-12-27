UrduPoint.com

Belarus Security Council To Govern State Agencies In Event Of President's Death - Draft

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 27th December 2021 | 07:07 PM

Belarus Security Council to Govern State Agencies in Event of President's Death - Draft

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2021) In the event of the Belarusian president's death, state agencies must act in accordance with the orders of the country's Security Council, according to the draft constitution, published on Monday.

"In the event of the president's death after an attempt upon their life, terror act, military aggression, or any other violent crimes, meetings of the Security Council are presided over by the chairperson of the Council of the Republic. Immediately and based on a decision of the Security Council, a state of emergency or a military regime are declared in Belarus in accordance with the established procedure, and state agencies and officials act in compliance with the orders of the Security Council," the document says.

