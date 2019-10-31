(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Stanislav Zas, the state secretary of Belarus' Security Council, on Thursday discussed various security issues with Maciej Popowski, a senior official from the European Commission, Belta news agency reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2019) Stanislav Zas, the state secretary of Belarus ' Security Council, on Thursday discussed various security issues with Maciej Popowski, a senior official from the European Commission, Belta news agency reports.

The sides discussed both international and regional security, and relevant issues of the cooperation between Minsk and Brussels, including joint projects on border and migration controls, according to the media.

Earlier in the month, Belorussian President Alexander Lukashenko expressed his concerns regarding the Defender Europe 2020 military drill that will take place across eastern and central Europe, in particular a deployment of armored vehicles in Lithuania near the border with Belarus, warning that Minsk may resort to some countermeasures. On Tuesday, Zas met with US Charge d'Affaires Jenifer Moore to discuss the issue.