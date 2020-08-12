Belarus Security Forces Detain Organizers of Mass Protests in Minsk - State Media

(@FahadShabbir)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2020) Several people who were coordinating mass riots in Belarus have been detained in Minsk, the Belarusian state-owned All-National tv channel (ONT) reported on Wednesday.

According to ONT, one of the organizers was arrested at the place of his stay in Minsk, the Belarus hotel. He and three of his accomplices were leading "hundreds" of demonstrators, the media said.

Mass protests began across the country on Sunday evening after the official results of the presidential election showed incumbent leader Alexander Lukashenko's landslide victory with over 80 percent of the vote.

Some 5,000 people have been detained during the demonstrations. According to the interior ministry, one man died while attempting to throw an unidentified explosive device at law enforcement officers.